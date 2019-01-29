Warnings of rain turning to snow across Aylesbury Vale later today

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow this evening and ice tomorrow morning across Aylesbury Vale.

Forecasts suggest there is around a 50% chance of rain in Aylesbury early afternoon.

The chance of rain increases to 75% around 5pm and due to the expected drop in temperature, forecasters are reporting that this precipitation may turn to snow into the evening.

The precipitation is expected to stop around midnight however in the early hours of the morning temperatures are expected to drop below freezing leading to a risk of 'widespread ice.'

The temperature is expected to get above freezing mid-morning tomorrow (Wednesday) and although tomorrow is expected to be dry and sunny, there are warnings of further precipitation of a wintry nature into Thursday afternoon.

The Met Office are warning there is a risk of travel delays on roads and say there is an 'outside chance' of some rural communities being isolated.

The Met Office warning of snow and ice is valid from 5pm today (Tuesday) to midday tomorrow (Wednesday).