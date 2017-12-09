WATCH: Buckingham celebrates with the annual Christmas Parade

Bagpipes, drummers, fire engines, ambulances, horse-drawn carriages, scary skeletons, creative costumes, singing, shouting, dancing and more! This year's Christmas Parade did not disappoint.

Check out our video, of the entire parades journey through the high street and past the Old Gaol.

The town prepares for the parade

This year's theme was nursery rhymes, and participants captured a host of traditional songs and stories including Dr Foster, Old McDonald and Sing a Song of Sixpence.

