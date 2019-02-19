Water Babies send cards to Maids Moreton care home residents to tackle loneliness

Members of Water Babies sent cards to residents at Gracewells care home in Maids Moreton as part of Send a Card to a Friend Day last week.

Youngsters and their parents delivered homemade cards to the residents who said they were very pleased with their new gifts.

The initiative was launched in response to a recent study by Age UK, which estimated that 1.9million older people often feel isolated or ignored.

Water Babies invited the children who swim with them as part of the group that meets at the Best Western Hotel in Buckingham to get involved in making cards to be sent to Gracewells of Maids Morton.

Each of the cards had messages of warm wishes, anecdotes about their favourite thing about swimming or just a short note to say hello.

Karen Cunningham, head of activities at Gracewells explained how deeds such as 'Send a Card to a Friend Day' provide a lifeline for many residents.

She said: “Whilst most of our residents have family nearby, who visit regularly, the same can’t be said for all.

“It’s really sad to see and, although we make a real effort to help them feel engaged and included there’s nothing quite like receiving a lovely card or letter in the post.

“We are so pleased that Water Babies got in touch to see if we’d like to hand out some of the nice cards their little swimmers made.

“It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying the colourful cards and friendly words – the smiles were infectious.”

Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks and Beds said: “We are all about giving back to the community.

“We’re constantly looking for ways in which we can lend a hand.

“Loneliness, especially for the elderly, is an immobilising condition which, experts say, is as damaging for you as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

“It’s safe to say that most children love an ‘arts and craft’ project, so the response to this campaign has been nothing short of fantastic.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the parents who made this collection such a success.

“We’re delighted that Gracewell of Maids Moreton were happy to partner with us on this campaign and long may this budding friendship last!”