‘We love you and miss you’: Mum’s appeal to missing Bicester teenage girl

A mum has made a direct appeal as police continue to search for a 16-year-old girl from Bicester missing since January 5.

Linda Finau went missing from her home in Ambrosden more than a week and a half ago.

As part of an ongoing investigation to locate Linda, police have released CCTV today (Wednesday).

Linda’s mother Roselyn Roqara also made a direct appeal to her daughter saying: “Hi Lewa, please, wherever you are, come home.

“We love you and miss you.”

She was last seen in Queen Street, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on Saturday January 13 between 9.15am and midday, leaving in the direction of the railway station.

Linda is 5ft 7ins, slim, has dark brown/black hair and is British/Fijian.

On the CCTV image released today she was wearing a dark jacket, a grey top, blue jeans and white trainers and she was carrying a pink holdall.

PC Sally Yates, based at Banbury police station, said: “We remain concerned for Linda’s welfare due to the length of time she has been missing and her young age.

“It is positive that we have seen her on CCTV however officers need to check she is safe and well.

“I continue to appeal to the public to report any sightings of Linda or people who closely match her description.

“I would like to particularly appeal to people in the Coventry and Nuneaton areas of Warwickshire to keep an eye out for her, possibly carrying her distinctive pink bag, and let police know if you think you see her.”

If you have any information about Linda’s whereabouts call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43180011872.