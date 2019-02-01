Weather round-up: Snow and ice causing disruption across Aylesbury Vale

Snow and ice is causing disruption across Aylesbury Vale this morning (Friday).

Thames Valley Police are asking the public to drive safely and to the road conditions.

Snowy weather in Aylesbury Vale this morning

Earlier this morning, the A421 was closed between Buckingham and Milton Keynes after a milk lorry lost control on the road by Singleborough - this re-opened at around 8.30am.

Transport for Bucks said they have been 'gritting regularly' and have 'completed full runs across the county', and issued a warning just after 8am that some roads were still quite difficult to pass at the moment.

All classes scheduled to run at Bucks adult learning centres this morning, including the one in Aylesbury are closed and an update about afternoon classes will be posted later.

The following schools across Aylesbury Vale are closed:

Aston Clinton School and Pre-School

Aylesbury College Day Nursery

Aylesbury Grammar

Aylesbury High

Aylesbury Vale Academy

Berryfields C of E Primary

Bearbrook Combined

Bedgrove infant and junior schools

Bierton Church of England Combined

Bierton Pre-School

Big Bear Nursery

Blueprint

Booker Park

Brill Church of England Combined

Broughton infant and junior schools

Buckingham Park Church of England Primary

Buckingham Primary School

The Buckingham School

Buckinghamshire Primary Pupil Referral Unit

Chearsley and Haddenham under-fives

Cheddington Combined and Pre-School

The Children's Room Day Nursery, Wendover

Chiltern Way Academy (all campuses)

Cottesloe School

Cublington Nursery School

Cuddington and Dinton Church of England School

Dinton Pre-School

East Claydon School

Elmhurst School

First Steps Pre-School, Princes Risborough

Furze Down School, Winslow

Gawcott Pre-School

George Grenville Academy, Buckingham

The Grange

Great Kimble Church of England

Green Ridge Primary Academy, Aylesbury

Grendon Underwood Combined School

Haddenham Community junior and infant schools

Haddenham Puddleducks Pre-School

Haddenham St Mary's Church of England School

Halton Community Combined School

Hawkslade Farm Pre-School

Haydon Abbey School and Pre-School

John Colet

John Hampden

Lace Hill Academy, Buckingham

Little Acorns Kindergarten, Aylesbury

Long Crendon

Longwick Church of England Combined

Maids Moreton Church of England

Maids Moreton Pre-School

Misbourne School

Monks Risborough Church of England Primary

Mursley Church of England Primary

New Millside Pre-School

North Marston Church of England

Oak Green

Oakley Church of England Combined

Overstone Combined

The Pace Centre, Aylesbury

Padbury Church of England

Pathways primary pupil referral unit

Pebble Brook School (day and boarding)

Pollyanna Pre-School

Prestwood infant and junior schools

Princes Risborough Primary

Princes Risborough School

Puzzle Centre, Buckingham

Quainton Church of England

Rainbow Pre-School, Aylesbury

Roundwood Primary School

Royal Latin School, Buckingham

Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School

St Edward's Catholic Junior School

St James and St John's Church of England Primary

St John's Church of England

St Joseph's Catholic Infant School

St Louis Catholic Primary

St Mary's Church of England

St Mary's Pre-School

St Michael's Catholic School, Aylesbury

St Michael's Church of England Combined, Stewkley

Steeple Claydon

Stocklake Park

Stoke Mandeville Combined

Stone Church of England Combined

Stone and Fairford Leys Pre-School

Swanbourne Church of England

Thomas Hickman

Thornborough Infant School

Tingewick Pre-School

Treehouse Pre-School

Turnfurlong infant and junior schools

Twyford Church of England

Wendover Church of England Junior

Wendover Pre-School

Westcott Church of England

Weston Turville Church of England

Whaddon Church of England

Whitchurch Combined

William Harding

Windmill Pre-School, Brill

Wingrave Church of England Combined

Wingrave Pre-School

Winslow Church of England Combined

An exception to the rule is Waddesdon Village Primary School, which is open from 9.30am this morning, however the school has said that parents are not required to get their children in unless they feel it it safe to do so.

Arriva issued the following update about their Aylesbury Vale services at 9am:

8 – Tring Road, Bedgrove Road, Wendover Road straight in to RAF Halton - unable to serve Weston Turville or Bedgrove

9 – Normal route but unable to serve Hawkslade

60 – Running as an X60, main roads only - unable to serve Maids Moreton

X60 – Main roads only - unable to serve Maids Moreton

150 – Normal service but subject to delays

280/X8 – Now serving Haddenham but unable to serve the station. Serving Thame Town Centre not Thame Park. Unable to serve Church Road in Wheatley, running straight up London Road

300 – Running as X30 main roads only

500 – Currently operating normal route but subject to delays

Leighton Buzzard town services - Normal routes but with delays

Chiltern Railways said that some services into London Marylebone via Aylesbury Vale Parkway were cancelled this morning due to crew availability - 7.10am, 9am, 10.41am.

The service departing around now (9.35am) from London to Oxford is calling at Haddenham and Thame Parkway at 10.11am.

Please send us your snow pictures via e-mail and let us know how the weather is affecting you - e-mail neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk.