Weather warning for high winds issued for Buckinghamshire

The Met Office has warned that gusts of winds of around 40 to 50mph could hit Aylesbury Vale today (Wednesday) and over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for all of the south east of England which includes Bucks.

The alert for severe winds is valid until 9am on Friday but forecasts suggest the winds in Bucks will be at their strongest at lunchtime and in the early afternoon today (Wednesday) and then overnight Thursday into Friday.

The Met Office warning reads: "An area of strong winds is likely to develop across parts of Wales and southwest England during Thursday evening before spreading further eastwards across England.

"The strongest winds are then expected to clear into the North Sea early on Friday.

"Most likely is that we will see gusts of 45-50 mph in a few spots inland as well as more widely around exposed coasts.

"However, there is a small chance that stronger winds will develop in some areas with 60-65 mph gusts possible, particularly overnight into Friday across eastern England.

"The strong winds will accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of very heavy rain in places.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches.

"This could also bring the chance of injuries and danger to life."