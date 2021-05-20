Buckingham braced for wet and windy weather
Get ready for some potentially heavy rain and high winds tomorrow, Friday
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:01 am
Put away your sunglasses - Buckingham is bracing itself for a wet and windy day tomorrow.
The Met Office says we can expect heavy rain from about 10am tomorrow, Friday, and into the afternoon, with lighter rain right through to Saturday morning.
Winds of up to 25mph are also forecast, with gusts of up to 45mph.
Thing should get better by Saturday, which looks much more settled, with a largely dry day forecast - before the rain makes a likely return on Sunday afternoon/evening.