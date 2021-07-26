Expect rainfall and below average temperatures in Aylesbury Vale this week, weather expert says

Summer made an intense but all-too-brief appearance through last week, bringing the hottest days of the year so far, but also some intense thunderstorms across the UK.

The first 30C maxima of the year were recorded on several days last week, which compared to recent years is a fairly late first appearance of temperatures that high. Night times barely dropped below 20C in places, which resulted in sleepless nights for many.

In true British fashion, the heat helped triggered some torrential downpours at times last week, although much of our region was spared the refreshing rains. Nevertheless, a potent thunderstorm affected northern parts of the Vale on Tuesday evening.

More rain could hit Aylesbury Vale this week

Further afield, hail the size of golf balls rained down on Essex, smashing car windows and conservatories. In even more typical fashion, the heat subsided by the end of the working week, with a transition to cooler conditions taking hold by Friday.

In Wendover, maximum temperatures fell from 30C in the week, to just 19C by Sunday. Our area narrowly missed out on torrential thunderstorms again on Sunday, with London seeing more than 100mm in just a few hours to result in parts of the capital ending up underwater.

So can the summery conditions be expected to return to the Aylesbury Vale any time soon? Well, sadly, it’s looking unlikely. Low pressure and below average temperatures look likely to continue to prevail, with yet more rain on the cards. Some thunderstorms will remain possible too.