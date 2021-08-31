WEATHER: Cloudy conditions set to continue this week across Aylesbury Vale

A noticeable lack of sunshine has been present over the last month as well as a lack of warmth through the last couple of weeks as we start to approach autumn here in the Aylesbury Vale.

However, the lack of significant rainfall has led to not entirely unpleasant conditions.

Maximum temperatures across the Vale have peaked to around 23/24C this month and with fewer hours of sunshine compared to the average August.

Cloudy skies are set to continue this week in Aylesbury Vale

Certainly in the past couple of weeks this has been due to a north-easterly flow, bringing low cloud in across many eastern areas of England from the North Sea.

Indeed the brightest conditions have been across northern and western parts of the UK. Maximum temperatures this month reached 27.2C at Tyndrum in western Scotland on August 25, which is unusual on two fronts. The first being that this is the first time in 20 years that the highest UK August temperature was recorded outside of England. Secondly, only twice in the last 10 years has 30C not been reached somewhere in the UK in August, let alone by such a large margin for England.

The same high pressure system that brought Scotland’s heat also brought much higher than average temperatures for north-eastern Iceland. Hallormsstaður, in eastern Iceland, recorded 29.4C this August, beating their previous August temperature record.

Since then conditions have turned cooler.

Looking forward for the Aylesbury Vale, conditions will stay much as they have been over the next few days, largely dry and settled with plenty of cloud.