Weather expert predicts more rainfall and cool temperatures in Aylesbury Vale this week

It was only two weeks ago that the Vale along with the rest of the UK were in the grip of a heatwave.

But near the end of last week it felt like the weather had pressed fast forward into autumn as Storm Evert crossed the UK!

The main effects of this storm were felt in Devon and Cornwall through Thursday night where winds gusted 50-60mph in places. This led to a noisy night for many outdoor campers in the southwest.

expect more rain in Aylesbury Vale this week

The storm also brought heavy rain and thunderstorms with the worst of these affecting Lincolnshire. There was 40-60mm in just 2-3 hours in places southeast of Scunthorpe leading to localised flooding.

Here in Buckinghamshire though, the effects were not so severe. That said, the storm led to a blustery autumnal feeling day with outbreaks of rain.

Although summer wind storms in the UK are unusual, they are not unheard of. Only last year, the UK was affected by two storms in the space of a week in summer. Storms Ellen and Francis both brought wind gusts of 40-50mph in the Vale during August with spells of heavy rain too.

However, the storm last week was the first named storm to affect the UK since early February, when Darcy brought heavy snow and brisk winds to southeastern parts of England.

After the downpours of the weekend and further showers so far this week, the showery theme looks set to continue through the rest of this week, these perhaps merging into longer spells of rain at times.