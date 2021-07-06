Weather expert warns more showers are coming to Aylesbury Vale this week

We are more than a third of the way through meteorological summer, and looking back at June, it was very much a month of two halves. The Aylesbury Vale along with most of southern England, saw warm, settled and largely dry conditions during the first couple of weeks of the month.

Long spells of sunshine saw temperatures regularly reaching into the low-to-mid 20s Celsius, with temperatures soaring to around 27C in places on the 2nd and the 13th - 14th June.

Very mild and humid nights followed in this period, with overnight temperatures only falling to 14°C for some parts, resulting in a difficult sleep for some!

more showers are expected in Aylesbury Vale this week

It was all change on the 18th when heavy and persistent rain returned, with over 40mm of rain falling widely within 24 hours and some weather stations nearby in Tring recording around 70mm!

Most of this rain fell during the morning, and it made for treacherous driving conditions, as well as local brooks bursting their banks and flooding homes. Further spells of rain pushed in from the south during the final week or so of the month, as well as stubborn cloud filling the skies in the region. Temperatures struggled to reach above 13°C on the summer solstice on the 21st, and overnight temperatures plummeted on the 22nd as a cold front surged south, with a very chilly 2°C recorded!