A wedding ring was among items stolen in a burglary in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on Monday, January 8 in Hartwell Road, Quinton.

Between 7.45am and 2.45pm, when the offender/s managed to gain entry to the property via the back of the house.

Men and women’s jewellery were stolen including a gold wedding ring.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.