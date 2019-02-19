Wellbeing walk returns to Buckingham

A second “walk and talk” around Buckingham has been organised to discuss what can be done to improve people’s wellbeing.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday March 24 and will be starting at 11.30am outside of Waitrose and finishing a couple of hours later at the Vinson Centre.

Organisers say this year’s theme for discussion during the walk is ‘what more can we do to ensure that we and our community have great mental wellbeing, brimming with imagination, learning and friendship?”

In keeping with the community spirit that the walk intends to promote, several groups will be involved in its organisation.

The town’s police cadets, scouts and guides will all be helping to marshal the walk safely across the roads.

Mayor Jon Harvey said: “Once again, I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to this event.

“I know will help build our local joined-up conversations around mental health and wellbeing.

“These conversations can then lead to robust improvements and better health for all.”

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon said: “It was a lovely event last year with people from the local community and further afield sharing really interesting ideas to help benefit wellbeing.”

Walkers are invited to bring along a packed lunch if they wish to enjoy after the walk at the marquee on the lawn of the university campus.