Wendover shortlisted as one of the best places to live in Britain by newspaper survey

Three locations in Buckinghamshire, including Wendover, have been named among the Best Places to Live in Britain in the south east of England by The Sunday Times.

The survey comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide this weekend.

The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the top locations to live.

It is compiled by a combination of statistics and the knowledge of a panel of experts selected by the newspaper.

The other locations in Bucks that make the top 15 are Olney and Hambleden Valley while Berkhamsted in neighbouring Hertfordshire is named as the top location in the region.

You can see all 15 locations from the South East that made the cut in the Playbuzz.

The Sunday Times home editor Helen Davies said: “We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year.

“There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”