What’s in a name? Winslow’s quirky Monsta pizza fighting off ‘aggressive’ legal challenge from global energy drinks brand Monster

A quirky Winslow-based travelling pizzeria has become embroiled in a row with one of the biggest energy drink manufacturers in the world, over the use of “monster” in their name.

Despite not being the same spelling (Monsta) or even bearing a slight resemblance to the branding of the Monster Energy Drink logo, they say they are being ‘aggressively’ pursued by the company.

The owners of Monsta pizza have said the legal costs are threatening to close their business.

Chris Dominey, from Monsta Pizza said: “We are currently being bullied by the giant US company Monster Energy Drinks.

“They are trying to stop us having any ownership of our name and forcing us to cease using it and our logo, by taking us through very expensive legal proceedings which has sunk many a small business before us.

“Monster Energy Drinks are renowned amongst the legal world for doing this and have made many small businesses go under.

“They are currently the ‘No.1 Trademark Bully’ topping the list on www.trademarkia.com

“So far this has cost the firm a fortune and could potentially cost more. Too much for the small business to survive.

“We are just two dads from a village in Bucks who got frustrated with the lack of quality restaurants available to our children and so we created Monsta Pizza. It’s a brand based around our monster-shaped oven, a character we designed to appeal to families and to tell our story. We exist to inspire children, to educate them about good food and to provide a quality eating experience for families. We are the complete opposite of Monster Energy Drink, which is why we feel this is unfair.”

Monster Energy were approached for comment, but did not respond.

