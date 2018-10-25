What's on at The Film Place in Buckingham

An Italian drama and a British horror movie are being screened at the Film Place in Buckingham this weekend.

Tomorrow night (Friday) the film screened is A Ciambra, an Italian drama that follows 14-year-old Pio Amato.

Pio is a drinker and smoker who slides between the region's factions - local Italians, African refugees and fellow Romani.

When his older brother is arrested, Pio is drawn into a life of crime.

A Ciambra starts at 7.30pm, is rated 15 and runs for 115 minutes.

The following day (Saturday 27) the horror movie 'Ghost Stories' will be shown just ahead of Halloween - the film tells the story of sceptical professor Phillip Goodman as he embarks on a 'trip to the terrifying' after finding a file with details of three unexplained cases of apparitions.

The Film Place is located in a 160 seat lecture theatre at the University of Buckingham.

Tickets for each film are £5.50 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for students and children.

Tickets can be reserved online at www.thefilmplace.org.uk or by visiting the Buckingham Old Gaol or Buckingham tourist office.