Wheelie bin fire spreads to gas and electric supply in Buckingham

A wheelie bin fire in Buckingham spread to the gas main and affected electricity supply cables in the small hours of this morning, Wednesday, August 11.

A fire engine and crew from Buckingham, another from West Ashland and one from Bicester, attended the incident in West Street, Buckingham, along with a fire officer.

The fire started in a wheelie bin and then spread to a gas supply pipe.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The fire spread, both above and below ground, to affect electricity supply cables and roadside furniture.

Engineers from the gas and electricity providers attended, and the utility supplies were isolated. Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.

The firefighters used one main jet monitor to provide cooling spray to the house, and a clay mat to help prevent flooding. They used a thermal imaging camera and a dry powder extinguisher and liaised with the utility providers.