Where you can see firework displays across Aylesbury Vale for 2018

We've compiled a fireworks guide featuring events from across Aylesbury Vale for 2018.

Sadly Aylesbury Rugby Club's annual event is still cancelled - read about why here:https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/aylesbury-rugby-club-fireworks-cancelled-forever-after-yobs-smash-bus-window-and-set-off-bangers-in-the-toilets-1-7725598

WIngrave

Saturday October 27 @ Wingrave, The Knoll, Church Street, Wingrave HP22 4PE from 18:00-21:00

Raising funds for Wingrave School PTFA - they said: "we’re delighted to confirm a professional firework display set to music along with a number of stalls selling BBQ food, mulled wine and doughnuts."



Gates open at 6pm/Bonfire lit at 6:30pm/Fireworks at 7pm



Tickets are available from the Wingrave Post Office, Wingrave School or can be purchased on the gate.



Tickets cost - please note reduced prices if bought before 22nd October/ Adult £8 (early bird price £6)/ Child (under 16) £4 (early bird price £3)/ Family (2 adults and 3 children) £20 (early bird price £15)

Stoke Mandeville

Saturday, November 3 @ Stoke Mandeville Community Centre

They say: "Come along, bring some friends and enjoy our spectacular fireworks display. If you’ve been before, you’ll know what a superb display is in store for you, if you haven’t then come on down and see what you’ve been missing! As always, the bonfire will be lit at 6:00 followed by two displays of fireworks at approximately 6:15 and 6:45pm. There will be a licensed bar available, together with children’s attractions, BBQ, doughnuts and candy floss."

More info : http://www.stokemandevillecommunitycentre.org/events.htm

Stone

November 3rd @ St Johns Sport and Social Club will be hosting a fireworks night opening at 6.30 - with the bonfire lighting ceremony at 7pm. Fireworks start at 8pm.

Haddenham

Saturday October 27 @ Haddenham St Mary’s CE School annual fireworks – with music, bar, entertainment, disco and of course the fireworks. More info here: https://www.facebook.com/HSMPTA/

Long Crendon

Saturday November 3 @ Long Crendon School,

Revellers can expect hot dogs, nachos, veggie options and fish and chips, a fully licensed bar (with mulled wine and local XT beer) plus toffee apples, hot chocolate, sweets, glow sticks, light-up toys and glow-in-dark tattoos for the kids. Gates open 4.45pm.

Early bird tickets until until 6pm Nov 2, adults £6, kids £4 (£7.50 and £5.50 on the gate) More info: http://www.longcrendon.bucks.sch.uk/event/pta-fireworks-3/

Princes Risborough

Saturday October 27 @ Princes Risborough Rotary Club Bonfire & Fireworks Party – music, fun fair, pig roast and more. (Princes Risborough) More info : http://www.rcpr.org.uk/​

Buckingham

Saturday November 3 @ Bourton Park

Bourton Park is hosting a torchlight procession at 6pm. Followed by a bonfire and fireworks at 7pm.

Winslow

Saturday November 3 @ Winslow Lions Club Firework Display. More info: http://www.winslowlions.org.uk/fireworks.html

Great Missenden

Saturday November 3 @ Great Missenden School

Great Missenden School are having a hogroast this year, plus bonfire, BBQ, bar and fairground from 5pm.

Adult tickets £7, child tickets £5, family tickets £19 More info: http://www.gmfireworks.co.uk/

Quainton

Saturday November 3 @ Village Green in Quainton

They say: "The traditional Quainton Parish Council Bonfire and Firework extravaganza held on the village green with fireworks next to the windmill, returns on Saturday 3rd November from 6pm. The very popular Kundalini Fire Tribe will be joining us again with their mesmerising light show and this year's fireworks will be bigger and better than ever before!! This event survives each year based on your generosity and this year we will be requesting £5 per head, worth every penny. Make sure you have a glass of mulled wine or a pint of our very own beer - Rocket Fuel!!"

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/246668262685784/