Who is most likely to spread the love in Buckingham?

Ahead of Valentine's Day, a greetings card company have revealed the people in Buckingham most likely to send cards and flowers to their other halves.

Funky Pigeon have questioned their 23 million strong customer base to find who sends the most cards and flowers around the area.

In Buckingham, women send more cards for Valentine's Day (69%) compared to men (31%).

The top card senders are Karen, Veronica, Lisa, Melanie and Emma.

Men are the more generous gender when it comes to gifting Valentine's flowers in this region - 80% compared to the women 20%.

The top senders are Peter, David and Joseph.