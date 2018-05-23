Why?! Cruel thieves target Aylesbury charity which helps struggling young people - and how you can help them get back on their feet

On Monday morning at 4 am someone broke into Youth Concern, a wonderful Aylesbury-based charity that helps young people down on their luck and gives them a place to turn in difficult times.

To make matters worse, two laptops were stolen and several windows were smashed, both outdoors and indoors.

Fran Borg-Wheeler CEO-Youth Concern said: “It’s obviously upsetting and has caused a lot of disruption to our service and unnecessary expense.”

“We want to be helping young people with the support they need. Instead we have had to allocate resources into clearing up where we should be working with Aylesbury Vale’s young people.

“I just hope the people who did this choose to get support if they need it rather than burgle again. We can all choose to do what’s right or not”.

Fran complimented the efforts of the police who were at the scene at 5am, then followed up by CSI at 10.15am.

The charity will now have to stump up the money for replacement windows and laptops in order to conduct vital day to day business.

Fran is unsure at this point whether or not the charity will be able to re-open today.

As with any small charity, a small financial setback can mean long term financial damage to a not for profit operation, and the Bucks Herald is asking for your help to get this wonderful charity back on their feet.

If you would like to help Youth Concern, Aylesbury repair and replace what’s been damaged, please make a donation by visiting: http://youthconcern.org.uk/fundraising/text-giving/ or text YCAY01 £10 (for example) to 700709

Youth Concern in Aylesbury offers free counselling, a young peoples’ drop- in centre for people aged 13-25 and a music studio facility which young people can use for free, to find an outlet of expression. In addition they run an emergency host accommodation scheme for young people facing a homelessness crisis.

Youth Concern are recruiting volunteer Nightstop hosts, if you have an occasional spare room and are interested in finding out more, contact Fran on fran@youthconcern.org.uk