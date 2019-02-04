Win a trip to Woburn Safari Park by playing Vale Lottery

If you sign up for the Vale Lottery over the next two months, you have a chance to win a £300 gift voucher to spend at Woburn Safari Park.

The lottery, run by Aylesbury Vale District Council is holding another prize draw to celebrate the continued success of the event.

Players who sign up before 8pm on Saturday March 30 get the chance to win a £300 gift voucher to spend at Woburn Safari Park.

Now in its fourth year, the lottery continues to grow and proves an excellent way to support good causes.

It has raised more than £225,000 for sports clubs, animal charities, theatre groups, disability charities and more than 50 schools.

Over 200 good causes are already registered to Vale Lottery, each benefiting from the invaluable funds provided by players’ support.

With the next Vale Lottery prize draw, one lucky winner will receive £300 worth of vouchers to spend at Woburn Safari Park.

Whether they’d like to treat themselves to annual passes, indulge in a VIP experience with the elephants or even join the big cats for breakfast - there is something for everyone to enjoy!

Aylesbury Vale District Council chairman Sue Renshell said: “It’s exciting to be able to launch another fantastic prize draw to inspire more residents to sign up to Vale lottery.

"The chance to win a £300 gift voucher to spend at Woburn Safari Park is a great way of thanking our existing players, as well as introducing a perfect time for other Aylesbury Vale residents to get involved and support the local good causes in our community.”

Tickets for Vale Lottery cost just £1 a week, with 60p from every ticket going directly to local good causes, and the balance going to running costs and prizes.

Players can choose a cause and buy tickets at www.valelottery.co.uk where organisations can also find out more and register.