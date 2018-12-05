Window open for residents to submit comments to Government body on plans for rail depot south of Northampton

Residents can now register as interested parties with the Planning Inspectorate so they can comment on the plans for a rail depot on land south of Northampton.

Rail Central is a proposed Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI) where the West Coast Main Line and Northampton Loop Line intersect, adjacent to the A43 and within two miles of Junction 15A of the M1.

Mark Redding says it is vital for as many people as possible to register for comment

If both or either of the Rail Central and Northampton Gateway - a separate and adjacent application - projects are given the go-ahead by the Planning Inspectorate much of the Northamptonshire countryside between Milton Malsor, Blisworth, Collingtree and Roade would be occupied by rail depots and warehouses.

Anyone wishing to comment has until January 15 to register via the Planning Inspectorate's website.

Paper forms can be requested via the hotline on 0303 444 5000.

Stop Rail Central campaigner Mark Redding, who is doubtful of the development's socio-economic benefits to either the local or wider communities, said: "It is crucial that as many people as possible state their views and highlight the devastating multiple impacts that this will have.

"If we say nothing then it will be assumed we do not care."

Both the Rail Central and Northampton Gateway plans are being examined by the Government's Planning Inspectorate.

Neither has been greeted positively by residents and their MPs, Andrea Leadsom and Chris Heaton-Harris, who have both promised to speak to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on behalf of their constituents.

Mr Grayling will have the final say on the projects.