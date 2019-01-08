Winslow celebrates its new community first response vehicle

Winslow's community response vehicle, which was donated in September, is now fully equipped and ready for action.

The response vehicle carries a wide selection of life saving equipment, specialist lifting equipment to cope with non-injury falls, thus freeing the ambulance service for higher category calls and easing pressure on the overstretched National Health Service.

Winslow community first responder Steve Acton said: "The new vehicle uses the latest Smart technology and is extensively marked up and labelled.

"The vehicle covers Winslow, Buckingham and the surrounding villages.

"The first response unit can also attend welfare calls sometimes saving the need for an ambulance."

For ten years Steve has supported South Central Ambulance Service by attending 999 calls within minutes, well ahead of the ambulance, to deal with cardiac arrests, heart attacks, breathing difficulties, seizures, strokes and other life-threatening emergencies.

Hundreds of local people have greatly benefited from his dedicated efforts, including Roger and Jean Jefcoate who have contributed generously to the new vehicle, both personally and through their charitable trust, which supports local, regional and small national healthcare charities for adults.