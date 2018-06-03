Winslow fitness trainer ready to compete for Great Britain at World Duathlon Championships

A fitness trainer from Winslow has qualified for the Great Britain duathlon squad just six months after taking up the event, and will be competing at the World Championships in Denmark this July.

Mum-of-two Jane Simons miraculously achieved the age-group qualifying time at the beginning of May, despite the chain falling off her bike during the race.

Recalling the day’s drama, Jane said: “The chain fell off my bike.

“I couldn’t get it back on but some guy stopped and helped me, which was really nice.

“In the end I only got in by 30 seconds.”

The duathlon event consists of a gruelling 10km run, 40km bike ride and then another 5km run.

Jane only began cycling regularly when she was struggling with injuries while training for the Boston Marathon last year.

As a result, she entered her first duathlon event in October 2017 and won it.

It was then that she decided to try and qualify for the World Championships.

With the big day only six weeks away Jane is training hard to optimise her speed and endurance.

She said: “I run 20 to 25 miles a week - much more than that and I start to get injured.

“For cycling I do one long ride of about 30 to 35 miles, one of about 15 miles and a short one of 10 miles.”

As if this doesn’t sound exhausting enough, Jane also teaches spin classes three times a week.

Looking forward to the World Championships, Jane said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to represent team GB at duathlon.

“It’s been a steep learning curve, especially on the bike, with a few mishaps along the way, but I’m pleased to have reached my goal.”