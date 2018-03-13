Winslow pie shop celebrates after winning national award

The Bell Pie Shop based at The Bell Hotel in Winslow has scooped the top prize at The British Pie Awards.

The shop received the title of Champion Pub Pie for their beef and guinness pie. Additionally, they picked up one gold, two silver and seven bronze certificates for the pies they entered.

As well as the Bell Pie Shop’s own entries, one of their employees Laura Fedoriw, who is in training at Milton Keynes College, received a highly commended award for her pie entry - bacon, liver and black pudding pie.

The full list of The Bell Pie’s Shop achievements at the awards is as follows:

Gold: Steak and Guinness Pie.

Silver: Lamb Hot Pot Pie and Beef and Abbott Ale Pie.

Bronze: Chicken and Haggis Pie, Meat Free Carvery Pie, Chicken and Haggis Gluten Free Pie, Steak and Stilton Gluten Free Pie, Chicken and Mushroom Pie, Cherry Pie, Steak and Stilton Pie.

Highly Commended: Steak and Kidney Pie, Pheasant, Bacon and Black Pudding Pie.

The Bell Pie Shop is located within the hotel in Market Square, Winslow, and since 2016 has been open as a separate shop within the original hotel kitchen.