Winslow Rotarians to help India fight Polio

Jo Gower from Winslow, Angie & David Sibthorp and Bob & Pat Curtis are self-funding a trip to join 90 Rotary volunteers from across Great Britain and Ireland They are flying out to India to join local Rotary members and health agencies to immunise millions of tiny vulnerable children in the hardest hit areas.

Pat has been inspired to accompany her President to take part in the NID on the 28 th January 2018. Pats Auntie Jean, contracted polio in her 20’s whilst pregnant with twins and has battled her disability all her life.

Jo, President of Winslow Rotary Club together with her 4 colleagues, will be working alongside local volunteers in Delhi, Kolkata, Bhiwadi, Amritsar and surrounding high-risk villages, reaching and protecting millions of children. This includes house-to- house visits for impoverished families who cannot travel to the vaccination booths.

She says the extra help makes a huge difference to protecting India from this crippling and, at times, fatal disease: “Rotarians and other volunteers go out twice a year to help Rotary clubs in the area reach as many children as possible. There are other regular vaccination events but these larger National Immunisation Days (NID) draw huge numbers of children and families.

Visiting Rotarians have a curiosity value which attracts children in the slums and remote villages who do not meet many British people.

“India is polio free but this does not mean our job is over. We want to keep India’s children safe from polio. Rotary will keep immunising every child to spare them from a life of disabilities and pain.”

As well as taking part in the National Immunisation day Winslow Rotary Club are trying to raise money for two local Children Charities; Florence Nightingale Children’s Service for Children with life limiting illnesses and The Puzzle Centre for children with Autistic and learning difficulties. Please donate to this great cause!

http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/RotaryClubofWinslowHomeAway