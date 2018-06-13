Woman injured after car overturns in Maids Moreton

A woman was injured after a car overturned in the centre of Maids Moreton at 7.50am on Sunday June 10.

The single vehicle collision happened on Duck Lane in the village after a car rolled over with the driver trapped inside.

All three emergency services attended with the ambulance service sending two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and the East Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman sustained potentially serious head and back injuries as a result of the accident.

After treatment at the scene she was left in a stable condition and was then taken by road to Milton Keynes University Hospital.