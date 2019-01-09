Woman raises funds for Botswana trip playing Disney songs in Buckingham

New Year shoppers in Buckingham enjoyed a treat for the ears as Paulerspury resident Millie Rees entertained them by playing tunes on her clarinet.

Millie was busking to raise funds to travel to Botswana in Africa on one of the forthcoming World Challenge trips.

Millie was playing tunes from 'The Big Book of Disney Songs.'

This seemed a very appropriate choice as her planned adventure is to a land of elephants and lions in a vast wilderness.

