Work to start on ‘important’ cycle link for Buckingham

Work to create a new cycleway into Buckingham town centre begins on Monday July 23.

The shared cycle path and footway, from London Road through the Badgers estate to Cornwalls Meadow, is one of two extension arms to Bucks County Council’s Winslow-Buckingham cycleway.

Starting at Hare Close, new road markings, signs, and kerbing will be installed along a route through Badgers Way, Bourton Road and on to the Ouse Valley Way path to join Cornwalls Meadow, crossing the river three times.

Work is expected to take around six weeks.

A public consultation is currently running on a second cycleway extension scheme which could also serve the town.

If the scheme is given the green light a second cycleway could serve the Swan Pool, the Buckingham School and the Royal Latin School.

Mark Shaw, deputy leader and transport cabinet member said: “I’m delighted work is starting on this important link, and I hope it’ll encourage more residents to cycle or walk to the town centre.”

The two extension schemes are being funded by £350,000 of developer contributions.