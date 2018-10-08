Would-be cop killer jailed for 21 years after mowing down police officer in Aylesbury Market Square

A drug dealer who mowed down a police officer who tried to stop his car in Aylesbury’s Market Sqaure has been jailed for 21 years.

Corey Allard, aged 21, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a total of 21 years, while Omar Trent Burke, aged 25, of The Pastures, High Wycombe, was jailed for a total of 30 months.

The sentences handed down at Aylesbury Crown Court today on Friday, are in relation to an incident in Market Square, Aylesbury, just after 3pm on 13 February this year.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to the scene after reports that a vehicle had collided with an on-duty police officer.

The driver, Allard, then failed to stop the vehicle following the collision with the officer.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Melton of Force CID based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “Corey Allard deliberately drove the vehicle at a police officer, who was attempting to stop the car as it was believed to be used in the supply of drugs in the Aylesbury area.

“After the collision, Allard, failed to stop at the scene.

“Allard and his friend, Omar Trent Burke, then wiped down the vehicle, a red Vauxhall Astra, in order to remove their finger prints.

“Burke then helped Allard escape Aylesbury by organising a taxi to Reading.

“This case demonstrates the dangers that police officers and staff can face on a delay basis.

“The officer was taken to hospital with head injuries, but thankfully they were not as serious as first thought and he was later discharged from hospital.

“The officer was incredibly fortunate to have walked away from this incident with minor injuries thanks to his quick reactions and sheer luck.

“The officer is now back on duty, keeping the public of Thames Valley safe.

“I am pleased that Allard and Burke will now serve a substantial period behind bars for their offences.

“The judge remarked that Allard is a dangerous offender, who showed no regard for life when he drove a vehicle at the police office in broad daylight on 13 February this year. As such, Allard will not be considered for early release from prison until he has served at least 14 years’ imprisonment.”

Burke pleaded guilty to one count of assisting an offender, one count of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, and one count of possession of a class B drug.

Allard was found guilty of one count of grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving in relation to the incident in February this year.

Allard was also found guilty of one count of grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery, in connection with separate incidents in High Wycombe, and one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drug.

Co-defendant, George Michael Green, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was also found guilty of one count of grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery, in connection with the incidents in High Wycombe, and one count of assault in connection with another incident in High Wycombe.

Green was sentenced to a total of five years and eight months’ imprisonment.

All defendants were in the car at the time of the incident in Aylesbury; Allard was driving while Burke and Green were passengers.