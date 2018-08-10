Would you buy copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf - gifted by the fuhrer to Nazi defence chief Hermann Goring? Well you can in Whittlebury!

A book by Adolf Hitler which was a ‘prized possession’ of Nazi defence chief Hemann Goering is to go under the hammer in Whittlebury.

Hermann Gorings’ personal silver-bound, presentation copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf is to be offered for sale for the first time at Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers on September 6.

The controversial yet historically fascinating lot is estimated to sell for between £3,000 and £4,000 and comes from an unamed seller, who has a large collection of items belonging to Goring, built up over 60 years.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: “It’s quite incredible really.

“Obviously it’s a bit of a Marmite thing - there will be people who think it shouldn’t be sold because it represents the worst of humanity.

“But others will think it represents an important piece of military and social history.”

He added: “The book is in first class condition and is certainly something of recent military, historic and social interest given the two infamous individuals concerned with this very item.

“Goring was known for his personal excesses and a silver-bound copy of his boss’s own book would have certainly been amongst his prize possessions- particularly having been gifted to him by Hitler himself.”

Dated 1939, and measuring 24cm x 17, the book is fully covered in heavy 800 grade silver and bears an eagle and swastika in relief to the front, with the clasp featuring Goering’s family crest (pictured).

It was believed to have been personally presented to Goering by Hitler in the occasion of Goring’s appointment to Chairman of the Reich Defence Council in 1939.

Humbert & Ellis will also be offering a second Nazi lot - Goering’s own leather pocket cigar case which is estimated to sell for between £400 and 600.