Young chef serves up a treat

Aylesbury Hundreds Rotary held its annual young chef competition at Hardings Restaurant, Aylesbury College, on Saturday.

Zara Navarro and India Yates from Sir Henry Floyd Grammar, and Shaiyana Suresh and Iona Esslemont from Aylesbury High School waged culinary battle over two courses, under the watchful eye of Chief Judge Daniel Richardson, Executive Head Chef at Hartwell House.

The students were praised for the exceptional standard of their dishes, both in terms of presentation and taste.

Ultimately though there could only be one winner and this year it was Zara Navarro.

The prizes were presented by Daniel Richardson, Rotary President Jenny Bloom, Aylesbury Town Mayor Mark Willis, and AVDC Vice Chair Judy Brandis.

Daniel Richardson has supported and judged the Aylesbury Hundreds Young Chef competition for 25 years and the opportunity was taken to present him with the Rotary 'Paul Harris Foundation Award' in recognition of outstanding contributions and exemplifying the highest ideal in Rotary - placing service above self.