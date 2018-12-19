Youngsters from across the Vale help create Christmas display at Waddesdon Manor

More than 1,000 children from schools across Aylesbury and Buckingham have helped to create a Christmas display down Miss Alice's Drive at Waddesdon Manor.

The theme for the manor's 2018 schools project is pantomime characters.

Ranging from Peter Pan to Sleeping Beauty, there are 20 pantomime-inspired artworks to see as you wander down Miss Alice's Drive as well as lots of decorated baubles from various local schools.

Visitors have until Friday to vote for their favourite Christmas creation with any loose change, and the winning school will receive all of the donations.

Elle Mansfield, a teacher at Furze Down School said: "My students loved creating the Captain Hook light box.

"They fully embraced dressing up and finding their inner pirates so they could add a personal touch!

"We always enjoy a trip to Waddesdon but it is all the more special when we can come and see our work on display.

"The students had such a sense of pride and achievement seeing their creation alongside so many other brilliant works of art."

The schools involved in creating the display are as follows:

Ashfold, Long Marston, Barley Hill Primary School, Maids Moreton, Bearbrook Preschool, Prestwood Infant, Berryfields, Prestwood Junior School, Booker Park School, Quainton Primary School, Bradwell Village School, Southcourt Baptist Church Playgroup, Brookside, Southwold Primary School, Broughton Junior School, Steeple Claydon, Cuddington and Dinton, Stocklake, Finmere C of E Primary School, Stone School, Five Acres, Stony Dean, Furze Down, Swanbourne, Mursley, Drayton Parslow, George Grenville Academy, Thatcham Park Primary School, Grendon Underwood, Turnfurlong Junior School, Haddenham Junior School, Waddesdon, Harding House, Westcott, Ibstone C of E School, Whitchurch Combined School, Little Missenden and Wingrave School.