Youngsters showcase talents at Buckingham Music Centre’s concert

Buckingham Music Centre held a concert at the Ugland Hall in Stowe on Friday March 23.

Thirty students, aged between five and 13, and who are based at the centre’s satellite school in the town, performed at the concert.

Youngsters showcased their talents on the guitar, violin, flute, trombone and clarinet.

They were joined by the Glee Club Choir and members of Bittersweet Music for the performance.

Fay Hayhurst, one of the teachers at the centre said: “The concert was a great success.

“We had two groups performing - our Music Kids, who are pupils from Years Two to Four and our Prep Orchestra, who are ages seven to 13.”

The Bucks Learning Trust’s music department is primarily based in Aylesbury however the organisation is looking to increase its presence in Buckingham.

Fay explained: “The Music Kids group is an ideal opportunity for youngsters to try different instruments.

“The Prep Orchestra is ideal for beginners.

“Our only requirements to join this group are that you can assemble your instruments and play two notes.”

Rehearsals take place at Buckingham Primary School on Thursday afternoons during term time.

Members of both groups are pictured above during a recent rehearsal.

For more details visit www.bucksmusic.org or e-mail aylmusic@learningtrust.net.