Whether you've a small flat, or find yourself sharing a household with multiple others, there are many reasons why you may wish to chose appliances with small footprints in favour of their full-size counterparts.

The KitchenAid hand blender's price tag may be high compared to other brands, but you will only need to use it once, and you will be smitten. The ergonomically designed hand blender is super-powerful with all the benefits of being cordless, so no dangerous cords are trailing around the space. Once charged, it will keep going for hours.

There are seven speeds, and the four-pronged blade will just about tackle any food you want to quickly purée, liquefy or safely whip such as cream or egg whites.