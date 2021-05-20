Bucks announce squad to play Oxon in Nurton-York Cup
50-over match will be played at High Wycombe
After a number of warm-up matches, Bucks play their first competitive fixture of the campaign when they take on Oxfordshire in the Nurton-York Cup at High Wycombe on Sunday.
The cup, named after former Bucks CCC President Stuart York and Oxon's record run-scorer Mike Nurton, was instituted last year to fill the gap caused by the cancellation of all National Counties competitions due to Covid-19. It was played then as one 50-over and two T20 games, all of which Oxfordshire won to become the first holders of the trophy.
This year it will be a one-ff 50-over match, starting at 11am, with Bucks looking for revenge. They have named a squad of 13 for the encounter, including six players from the host club.
Bucks squad: T Hampton capt, A J Woodland, E Callis, C Louth (all High Wycombe), A Kervezee (Halesowen), M Payne (Amersham), D Ogden (Harefield), A King (Buckingham), C Haddow (High Wycombe), S Croft (Harefield), U Amjaid (Finchley), C Parsons (High Wycombe), J McLeod (Harefield).