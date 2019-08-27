Armson completes hat-trick as Saints sweep City aside

Jimmy Armson completed a hat-trick as Brackley Town picked up three more Vanarama National League North points on Monday.

Saints beat Gloucester City 3-0 but could have hit six goals as they swept the visitors aside in style on another sweltering afternoon.

Saints were on the front foot from the first minute and never let up. Shep Murombedzi and Shane Byrne commanded midfield with Lee Ndlovu and Armson rampant up front.

Armson put his side in front as early as the eighth minute, finishing from close range after good interplay with Matt Lowe. Saints doubled their advantage after 21 minutes when Ndlovu was fouled by Ioan Richards and Armson slotted home the ensuing penalty.

Saints had more chances. Lowe fired over when well placed, Ndlovu shot high, Byrne was off target and Ndlovu again headed over as City reeled under the weight of attacking play.

There was no let-up in the second half, Armson’s header from a corner hitting the woodwork before helping himself to a third career hat-trick for Saints in the 69th minute, heading the simplest of chances at the far post set up by Ndlovu.