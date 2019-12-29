Audel and Ndlovu on the mark to take Saints up to third

Brackley Town are up to third place in Vanarama National League North.

Goals in each half from Thierry Audel, the defender's seventh of the campaign, and top scorer Lee Ndlovu, with his 13th in the league, earned Saints a 2-0 victory over Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Kidderminster were left to rue missed chances as keeper Danny Lewis pulled off a string of fine saves to keep his side in the game as the visitors dominated the first half and continued to create good openings in the second. But it was Saints who converted their rare opportunities to clinch a vital win as the teams above them at the start of the day dropped points.

In the first half Harriers had Saints on the back foot. Rhys Williams hit the bar and Ethan Freemantle was three times denied by defenders and Lewis. Ollie Shenton saw his effort somehow scrambled away after Lewis had blocked the initial shot.

But Kevin Wilkin’s side reached the break still level, started the second period in an altogether more positive vein and took the lead in the 52nd minute with their first shot on target as defender Audel stabbed in a loose ball as the visitors failed to clear from a corner.

Lewis saved instinctively from Milan Butterfield and moments later tipped over Sam Austin’s effort before Harriers were reduced to ten men as Rhys Williams received a straight red card for a challenge on substitute Jimmy Armson. Ndlovu sealed the win with five minutes left, finishing from close range at the second attempt after the initial cross by Armson and a pull-back by Matt Lowe.

Wilkin said: “Kidderminster have pretty much dominated the game,that’s the most Danny’s been worked this season I would think and certainly here at home. In the first half we were disjointed and didn’t get into our stride at all and credit to Kidderminster for that because they were excellent. We changed it round at half-time and created some big moments that we took to get the three points.

“Jimmy [Armson] went on in the second half and had a terrific effect for us. Down to ten men Kidderminster continued to ask questions of us and we had to stay organised. We needed the second goal and I was delighted for Lee that he got it. I am thankful for the win but we were a little bit fortunate to take all three points.”