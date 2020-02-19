Brackley Town’s winless run goes on as Southport strike late

Brackley Town broke their goal drought but were denied a first win in five games when Southport grabbed an equaliser deep into stoppage-time.

Also seeking a first goal in five games, Lee Ndlovu’s 77th minute header looked to have set Kevin Wilkin’s side on their way to a deserved win until Jack Doyle headed the visitors level in the 94th minute.

Brackley remained sixth in National League North, but with only a one-point cushion in the play-off places from eighth-placed Spennymoor.

“We’ve allowed the ball to stay live when we really should be killing the game off,” Wilkin said.

“We had the opportunity to keep the ball high up the pitch and we didn’t need to go searching for another goal, but we have to take this disappointment on the chin, learn from it and move on.”

The seven-nil corner count told the story of the first half as Carl Baker twice brought saves from Dan Hanford, while Shep Murombedzi’s goalbound effort was blocked with Saints on top.

Reagan Ogle’s long throws were a threat for Southport, and George Newell shot straight at Danny Lewis when well placed for the visitors’ best chance.

The second half took a while to find its rhythm, but the Saints hit the front 13 minutes from time after Dan Holman’s deflected shot won a corner.

Shane Byrne’s delivery found Glenn Walker at the near post and his header was finished by Ndlovu for his 16th league goal of the season.

Brackley enjoyed further opportunities, but Southport substitute Jack Dunn’s fierce shot brought a fine save from Lewis as the visitors pressed late on.

A cross was tipped over by Lewis, earning Southport only their second corner of the game.

Keeper Hanford came forward for the set-piece with only seconds remaining, which Brackley defended.

But the ball was played back into the danger area, and Doyle’s header somehow found its way through a crowded goalmouth and into the bottom corner of Lewis’ goal.

The restart was the final action of the game, leaving Saints crest-fallen and ruing further dropped points.

On Saturday, Brackley visit Chester (kick-off 3pm) and then head to Kettering Town on Tuesday (ko 7.45pm).

Brackley: Lewis, Myles, Franklin, Byrne, Walker, Dean, Lowe, Murombedzi, Ndlovu, Holman (Armson 89), Baker (Langmead 90+3). Subs unused: Daire, Maye, Smith.