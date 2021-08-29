Brackley's brilliant start continues with a late show at York

Lee Ndlovu scores Brackley Town's late winner in their 2-1 success at York City. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town’s best start to a season for a decade continued with a dramatic finish as they claimed a superb 2-1 victory at York City.

The win at the LNER Community Stadium made it three out of three - all away from home - at the start of the Vanarama National League North season for Kevin Wilkin’s men.

Danny Lewis tipped Clayton Donaldson’s header onto the bar and pulled off a double save as City had the visitors under pressure from the start.

And the Minstermen were deservedly ahead on 22 minutes through Akil Wright from a corner before Saints began to edge into the game, finishing the half with greater composure and chances for Matt Lowe and then Lee Ndlovu.

The second half was an almost complete reversal of the first 45 minutes.

As the visitors grew in confidence, creating chances and enjoying possession, so York’s attacking threat disappeared.

The substitutions of Jimmy Armson on the hour, Tre Mitford and a late entry for debutant Jordan Richards made their impact and Saints got their reward on 85 minutes as Lowe’s cross-shot looped over Peter Jameson to find the net.

Jameson saved, touching a header onto the woodwork, before Lowe’s sublime pass put Ndlovu through on goal and the striker toe-poked the ball past Jameson for the winner on 88 minutes.

Brackley are now preparing for a local derby with Leamington as they finally play their first home game of the season tomorrow (Monday, 3pm).

And Wilkin said: “They (York) had the better of the first half as we perhaps lacked a bit of belief.

“But we were on top in the second period and kept going.

“It was another tough game but fitness is good and the second half was a performance of real character.

“After the break there was belief and strength of purpose and of course late goals for a great result.