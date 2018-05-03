BREAKING: Sad news as Buckingham Town Football Club are forced to fold

Buckingham Town Football Club have announced they are to close their doors for the final time after being forced to fold.

“In light of the impromptu stepping down of Buckingham Town Chairman Vince Hyde it is with great sadness that the following announcement is being made,” read a club statement.

“Due to a lack of sponsorship, funding and volunteers Buckingham Town Football Club has no choice but to close its doors with immediate effect.

“Any media or press enquiries please contact Vince Hyde.”

The Robins had rounded off their campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory at AFC Long Buckby on Monday evening.

Town left it late to secure all three points with substitute Dan Silver coming off the bench to grab a brace after his side trailed at the break to an early Tom Mellor strike.

Long Buckby defied their lowly league status by causing Town problems for most of the match and will feel they should have gained something for their efforts, but once Silver equalised late on, the odds were always on Town going on to win the game with their confidence visibly lifted by the goal.

The home side took a deserved lead on 14 minutes when a throw out on their right saw the ball played in to Mellor and, with Town full-back Sam Tamakloe slipping, he advanced a yard before smashing home past Buckingham custodian Ryan Thrussell and into the net.

The Robins were fortunate not to trail by more than one goal at the break as Buckby continued to do most of the running, however Silver’s introduction sparked a fightback in a far more open second period.

The visitors levelled 15 minutes from time with a goal that left Buckby furious. A challenge in the middle of the pitch saw a home player go down, and while all his team-mates called for the free-kick, winger Connor Collins took the ball on and sent it long for Silver to gallop after. The goalkeeper got a hand to his shot but the power took the ball into the bottom corner.

Then, in the 90th minute, Buckby hearts were broken when a long ball into the channel was chased down by Simpson. He turned and fizzed a cross into the area where, running in, Silver lifted the ball past Lee and into the roof of the net.

The goal meant the season ended on a winning note for Buckingham, who are currently sixth in United Counties League Division One but could finish lower with other teams yet to complete their seasons.