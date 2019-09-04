Byrne sets Saints on their way to first away victory

Brackley Town finally got their first Vanarama National League North success on the road.

A superbly struck goal by Shane Byrne set Saints on the path to a first away win and three richly deserved points at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday. Goals from Thierry Audel, his first for the club, and Jimmy Armson with his fifth of the campaign, earned Saints a 3-1 victory and took them up to seventh.

Set up by Fairlamb after good work on the left, Byrne hit his 20th minute shot first time from 25 yards and saw it find the top corner in off the bar to give Saints a spectacular lead. Saints doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Audel netted after Harriers failed to clear from a corner.

The two-goal lead was nothing more than the visitors’ play warranted but Kidderminster halved the deficit on the stroke of halftime with a first effort on goal after Saints failed to clear their lines, the ball falling for Correy Davidson who made no mistake.

The home side started the second period well but could not find the equaliser and Saints were soon in the ascendency again, Armson and Glenn Walker both going close. Armson scored his fifth goal in four games, finishing tidily after Lee Ndlovu’s shot was blocked in the 64th minute.

Byrne’s shot found the post after excellent play by Matt Lowe and Armson who had a late shot was well saved by Cameron Gregory as Saints continued to press to increase their lead.