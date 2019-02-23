Cisse and Aneke on target as MK maintains promotion challenge

Milton Keynes Dons claimed their third straight win in Sky Bet League Two to maintain their challenge for automatic promotion.

Paul Tisdale’s men beat Newport County 2-0 at Stadium MK, their second win over the South Wales side in little over a fortnight, and they stay in fourth place in the table, two points off the top three.

Chuks Aneke

Dons could even afford to miss a penalty, with Kieran Agard’s first-half effort being saved by Joe Day, before second half goals from Ousseynou Cisse and Chuks Aneke sealed the win.

MK went close inside 16 minutes when Dean Lewington - making his 700th career appearance - found Agard on the edge of the Newport box but his first-time shot fizzed inches wide.

Referee Sebastian Stockbridge then pointed to the penalty spot after the hosts’ Conor McGrandles was felled inside the box under Dan Butler’s clumsy challenge - only for Newport goalkeeper Day to save Agard’s tame spot-kick.

It was goalless at half-time, and Dons had to wait until the 57th minute before taking the lead, and it came through an unlikely source.

Cisse arrived at the right time, and when McGrandles’ cross found the Mali international unmarked inside the County box he emphatically headed home only his second goal od the season.

MK then dominated possession, but they were never able to relax as they had to wait until the 89th minute before sealing the win and the points.

Aneke was the man to settle everybody’s nerves, collecting a flick on from Agard and driving into the areabefore firing home his 16th goal of the campaign.