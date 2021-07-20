Covid case causes Poppies' clash with Brackley to be called off

The pre-season game between Kettering Town and Brackley Town tonight (Tuesday) has been called off. Picture by Peter Short

The pre-season clash between Kettering Town and Brackley Town tonight (Tuesday) has been called off.

The announcement was made late last night with Brackley having to put themselves in isolation after a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Saints squad.

The National League North rivals were due to meet as part of the Newlands Shield pre-season competition.

Kettering have confirmed they are trying to arrange a new opponent to play them in a friendly at Latimer Park to replace the fixture.