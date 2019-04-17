Diamonds given trophy after Brackley stripped of Senior Cup victory

Brackley Town have had their NFA Hillier Senior Cup success removed from them after they were found guilty of fielding two ineligible players.

It means AFC Rushden & Diamonds have been given the title despite being beaten on penalties in the final at Sixfields on Tuesday, April 2.

A statement from the Northamptonshire Football Association read: "Brackley Town FC guilty of fielding two ineligible players in the Hillier Senior Cup Final against AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

"As a result, the club has been stripped of its 2018/19 Hillier Senior Cup title and fined £500, with the title subsequently awarded to this year’s runners-up, AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

"The Hillier Senior Cup winners earn the right to play in the Maunsell Cup Final at the start of the next season, and with Brackley having had the title removed, AFC Rushden & Diamonds will now face Northampton Town in the 2019 Maunsell Cup Final, the date of which is to be confirmed.

"It is with regret that such a decision has had to be made, but the Association was left with no choice but to enforce the rules of the competition."