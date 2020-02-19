Doyle's stoppage time equaliser denies Saints all three points

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin saw his side drop two more points.

Saints could only draw 1-1 with Southport in Tuesday's Vanarama National League North clash.

Saints started the game seeking a first goal and a first win in five games. Top scorer Lee Ndlovu’s second half header broke the goal drought and looked to have set Wilkin’s side on their way to a deserved win until Southport grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser.

The seven-nil corner count told the story of the first half as Carl Baker twice brought saves from Dan Hanford and Shep Murombedzi’s goal-bound effort was blocked with Saints on top. Southport’s Reagan Ogle’s long throws were a threat and George Newell shot at Danny Lewis when well placed in the visitors’ best chance.

The second half took a while to get going again but Dan Holman’s deflected shot won a 77th minute corner that Shane Byrne took finding Glenn Walker at the near post and his header was finished by Ndlovu for his 16th league goal of the season.

Saints enjoyed further opportunities while Southport substitute Jack Dunn’s fierce shot brought a fine save from Lewis as the visitors pressed late on. Three minutes into stoppage-time a cross was tipped over by Lewis earning Southport a second corner of the game.

Keeper Hanford came forward for the corner kick with seconds only remaining but Saints defended the set-piece only for the ball to be played back into the danger area and Jack Doyle’s header somehow found the bottom corner of Lewis’ goal through a thicket of bodies. The restart was the final action of the game leaving Saints crest fallen and ruing further dropped points.