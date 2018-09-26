FA Cup: Ndlovu and Hall and see Saints through in replay

Brackley Town have booked a home tie with Marine in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Kevin Wilkin’s side set up a tie against Northern Premier League Marine at the second time of asking following Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Nuneaton Borough in the replay at St James Park.

Goals from top scorer Lee Ndlovu, with his ninth of the season, and Connor Hall gave Saints a commanding halftime lead. Despite a late flourish from the visitors, home keeper Danny Lewis was untroubled all evening with Borough unable to produce a shot on target.

Adam Walker’s shot was deflected and fell to Ndlovu whose close range effort was superbly blocked by experienced defender Curtis Obeng as the home side dominated. The opening goal came in the 31st minute when Ndlovu slammed the ball into the net from Hall’s header that was touched on neatly by Jimmy Armson.

Walker shot just over from distance after a fine run before Hall doubled the lead in the 37th minute with his first St James Park goal. It was a well worked goal up the left, Luke Fairlamb playing Hall in behind the defender and the central defender fired in off the post.

Saints should have been home and hosed before the break as first Ndlovu and then Armson were unable to finish from good positions.

Ndlovu was again the culprit early in the second half as he shot wide after being set up by Walker as Saints created chance after chance without punishing the Nuneaton defence.

Borough saw their opportunity to come back late on but could not capitalise on periods of better possession and it was Saints that can now look forward to a home tie in the next round as their recent outstanding record in cup football continues.