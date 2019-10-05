FA Cup: Wilkin satisfied to see Brackley Town ease into next round

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin was happy enough to see his side book their place in Monday's fourth qualifying round draw.

Saints beat Warrington Town 2-0 in Saturday's third qualifying round tie thanks to goals in each half from Thierry Audel and Ellis Myles. Wilkin admitted his side weren't at their best in the second half but they still had too much for a gallant Warrington outfit.

Wilkin said: "It wasn't the most fluent of performances and we could have made it easier for ourselves. Warrington made it difficult for us, but we're safely through to the next round.

"We've been free-scoring in recent games but that wasn't the case today. However, we scored at crucial times in each half and the most important thing is that we're through although I would have liked it to have been more comfortable.

"Warrington started and finished well in the first half but we were the more dominant side in between although we couldn't turn that into goals. You always need that second goal just in case of a strange decision or moment, that's what cup football is all about.It took a bit longer than we wanted to get that second goal."