Former Cobblers skipper is joining Wilkin at Saints

Former Northampton Town skipper Kelvin Langmead is the second defender to join Brackley Town this week.

The 34-year-old experienced defender spent last season at Harrogate Town after a long career in the Football League.

Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Langmead began his career as a striker at Preston North End before moving to Shrewsbury Town. Langmead made more than 80 appearances in League Two for Shrewsbury as a striker before manager Gary Peters transformed him into a central defender.

He joined Peterborough United in 2010 and was a regular under Gary Johnson before following his manager to Northampton Town.

After his release from Northampton in 2015, Langmead dropped into non-league football with Ebbsfleet United, Kidderminster Harriers and Nuneaton Town before moving to Harrogate Town last season.

Wilkin said: “Kelvin has had a good career and, like Thierry Audel, he will be a strong presence in both boxes for us.”