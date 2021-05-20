Four more commit to Brackley

Captain Gareth Dean has signed a new deal with Brackley Town

More key players have signed up to stay at Brackley Town for next season.

Manager Kevin Wilkin’s preparations for the 2021-22 National League North campaign got under way last week after it was confirmed that Connor Franklin, Ellis Myles and Shepherd Murombedzi had committed themselves to the club.

And there has been further good news for the Saints over the past few days.

Record appearance holder Glenn Walker, who has played for the club over 350 times, has signed a new deal to stay at Brackley for a further 12 months.

Goalkeeper Danny Lewis is also staying on while key duo captain Gareth Dean and James Armson have penned new contracts to extend their stays at St James Park having both joined the club back in 2016.

It all means things are starting to take shape for Wilkin’s side as they look ahead to next season.

Their summer preparations have also taken shape as they will play in the Newlands Shield in pre-season, which will see them take on Corby Town and league rivals Kettering Town in a round robin competition.

With further friendlies at Banbury United (July 17) and at home to Oxford City (August 7) also on the calendar, Wilkin insists he is already pleased with the pre-season schedule.

“The competition will hopefully put a bit more of an edge on pre-season,” the Saints manager said.

“I have never been a big lover of pre-season and you are always mindful of not peaking too soon but the more competition there is in a game, the more it brings the best out of players.

“I think all three clubs will benefit from it and with the other friendlies we have got, there is a good balance in there.